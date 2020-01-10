Milan set to sign Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer

By Colin Millar

Milan are in talks to sign Simon Kjaer - currently on loan at Atalanta - on a permanent deal from Sevilla, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Denmark international joined the Andalusian club from Turkish side Fenerbahce two summers ago and had made 64 first-team appearances for Los Rojiblancos in the time since before exiting on loan last summer.

The 30-year-old is on loan at Atalanta but is finding regular playing time hard to come by, making just five appearances in all competitions to date this campaign.

He was brought in last summer to replace Martin Skrtel, who left the Bergamo side after only a month at the club but has failed to make an impression in northern Italy.

Despite his lack of minutes, Kjaer is vastly experienced in Serie A from his time at Palermo and Roma and has been capped on 97 occasions for Denmark.

Kjaer is a hugely experienced defender who can count Palermo, Wolfsburg, Roma and Lille among his former clubs before spending two years in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.