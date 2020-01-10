Chelsea to rival Tottenham for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar

By Colin Millar

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar and will rival London neighbours Tottenham, report the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and has yet to score or register an assist to date this campaign - with multiple reports that he will be allowed to leave this month to free up wages.

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Spurs are willing to sanction a €6m loan offer and a €60m option-to-buy for the player, while also assuming his wages but Goal say Arsenal, while interested in the player, do not see him as a priority.

Last week, Diario AS drew on reports from England and France that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the former Monaco player and has instructed the club to make a move.

Recently, Diario AS cited reports that Tottenham’s North London rivals Arsenal are interested in the Frenchman, who L'Équipe have said is a major target for Lyon.

That report from the French publication follows on from a recent report by Marca that Lemar could be returning to Ligue 1.

The France international became the club’s record signing - but has since been displaced by Joao Felix - when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €60m deal.

Lemar has made 62 appearances for Los Rojiblancos but he has managed to find the net just three times across that spell, which has been underwhelming.

Earlier this month France Football reported, via Teamtalk, that the club are prepared to cut their losses on the player to then reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

It has been reported that Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad.

The Ligue 1 club have also been linked with a January move for Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro by the French outlet.

Lemar was substituted off against Real Betis recently with Angel Correa - his replacement - opening the scoring moments later.