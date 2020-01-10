Liverpool want Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze

By Colin Millar

Highly-rated Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze is wanted by European champions and current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Diario Sport draw on reports in the English press that the player is on a shortlist for the Merseyside club as he would fit the profile of their attack.

The 20-year-old Nigerian is enjoying an impressive rise to prominence for the Yellow Submarine’s first-team squad after only making his debut in November 2018.

The Nigerian international is now a regular in Javi Calleja’s side having already made 18 appearances in La Liga this campaign and looks set to have a bright future at the top level.

He penned a new deal at the club in October which is claimed to have a €100m release clause which will be in place for the next two years before dropping to €80m in the third year, which would allow the player to move for less and reward his loyalty.

It follows a report in The Telegraph from last month that the forward was also on the shortlist of another English Premier League club - Chelsea.

Chukwueze’s fellow Nigerian John Obi Mikel played almost 250 games for the West London club between 2006 and 2017, while his skillset could be suited to the Premier League.

The Blues are emerging from a FIFA transfer ban in January and will be looking to strengthen their ranks.