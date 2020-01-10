Aston Villa agree deal for Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina

By Colin Millar

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina on a loan deal until the end of the season, say multiple reports.

Both Sky Sports and The Telegraph report a deal has been concluded, following on from a differing report in Cadena Cope earlier this week that a permanent deal had been agreed between the deal.

It follows on from a season-ending injury to their goalkeeper Tom Heaton last week and the Midlands club are now keen to add a goalkeeper to their ranks for the second half of the campaign.

The report claims that it is a permanent transfer initially until the end of the season with a further year being triggered automatically should Villa stay in the Premier League.

A report in the Mail earlier on Wednesday claimed that the Spanish goalkeeper is open to a return to English football having acted as cover for Rossoneri number one Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent times.

Reina began his career at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal, but his most memorable stint was across a nine-year spell at Liverpool between 2005 and 2014.

He has since played for Bayern Munich and Napoli before his move to the Milanese giants in the summer of 2018.

The 37-year-old custodian has won a number of cup medals across his time with Liverpool and Napoli but has played just five Serie A games for Milan.