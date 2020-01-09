Andres Iniesta hints at Barcelona coaching role

By Colin Millar

Andres Iniesta has revealed he wants to go into coaching once retiring from football and wants a future return to Barcelona.

Iniesta ended 22 years of service to Barca in the summer of 2018 as he joined the J-League side Vissel Kobe and has starred for the club in the autumn of his career since.

Iniesta won a plethora of medals at Barcelona including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

“I want to go back to Barça at some point in my life, but they are hypotheses. Now I still feel like a footballer,” Iniesta told an interview with Marca.

“I have two years left on my contract and I don't know if I will have the strength to continue, after that I would like to be a Coach.”

Iniesta also spoke on the reports that his former club will attempt to re-sign Neymar, who was a teammate of the midfielders at the Camp Nou for four years.

“He is one of the best forwards in football,” Iniesta added.

“It would be a great reinforcement for Barça, another thing is that it is necessary or not. For me he is one of the best and he would be a great reinforcement.”

The central midfielder was then asked if Real Madrid were superior to Barcelona at the moment, with the two clubs neck and neck at the top of La Liga.

“Yes it is true that Madrid did not have a start as they would expect but now they are better and the two clubs are on par in La Liga,” Iniesta added.

“We will see if the final (of the Spanish Supercopa) is Barça against Madrid but I still see Barça a very powerful team and I don't see them as being inferior to Madrid.”

It now appears likely that Iniesta will end his career at the Japanese club despite reports linking him with a move to Argentina last year.

In December, Diario Sport cited Nicolás Latini, a journalist working at TNT Sports, as saying that Iniesta is in the plans to sign for Estudiantes de la Plata.