Sergio Busquets: Barcelona must improve

By Colin Millar

Sergio Busquets admits Barcelona have not been good enough this season and must improve their performances in order to win trophies.

The Catalan giants are currently top of La Liga but are ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference only and have collected 40 points from their 19 league games - three fewer than at the same stage last season.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw at basement side Espanyol once again highlighted the flaws in the Blaugrana which have been evident at times this year despite a general upturn in results.

Ernesto Valverde’s side just took one point from their opening three away league games - at Athletic Club, Osasuna and Granada - but did manage to top a tricky Champions League group.

“We know we have to improve our performances, we've not been 100%,” Busquets explained in an interview with ESPN.

“There is room to improve. There are games in which we have not been at it, but you get good and bad moments throughout a season. We need to try and be more solid.

“We're lacking a bit of consistency. As I said, above all we need to be more solid. Once we manage that, I think the results will come and confidence will grow. The Spanish Supercopa is a good moment to show that.”

Busquets also addressed questions on the team’s style of play, with some critics stating that the team have moved away from possession-based football to a more direct style under Valverde.

“With the type of players we have at Barcelona and the style of football we've been practicing in recent years, that's what everyone would like,” the midfielder added.

“But it's also true that the opposition press a lot and some [teams] are going man for man against us. It makes everything difficult because losing the ball can have serious consequences.

“So, yes, in general, we would [like to have the ball in midfield more], but you can't always do that. We have to look for the way [to play], have a plan and try to execute it in the best possible manner.”