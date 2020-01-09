Espanyol face charge on Gerard Pique, Shakira insults

By Colin Millar

Espanyol face disciplinary action from La Liga for chants from their fans directed towards Shakira - the wife of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique.

It has been reported that the derogatory chants came from an a group of 500 fans of the Catalan club and it has alleged to have been sung on 13 separate occasions throughout last Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

The chants are said to have been started and engaged with by fans in the Curva RCDE - a notorious ultra group of Espanyol, who are currently bottom of La Liga.

Espanyol were fined €24k in 2016 as a group of their fans unfurled a banner insulting Colombian singer Shakira and the most likely outcome of the latest events are also a fine.

A fraught relationship between Pique and Espanyol has continued over recent years - in 2018 he claimed Espanyol were not from the Catalan capital and instead were from Cornella, an area outside the central city zone.