Real Madrid: Gareth Bale going nowhere - agent

By Colin Millar

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Gareth Bale, has ruled out a January transfer for the player: “He is going nowhere.”

The agent told ESPN FC that the player would be staying at Los Blancos this month and a summer move away was “very unlikely", and that the player had no interest in going to an MLS club.

Madrid fans vociferously booed and jeered the forward upon his return to club football in November during the victory over Real Sociedad, although subsequent reactions have been more subdued.

The forward celebrated qualifying for the European Championships next summer with a flag stating “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”

Since that international break, Bale has made seven appearances for Madrid, including a star at the Camp Nou in El Clasico last month, but has not scored in that run.

The Welshman has been widely criticised in parts of Spanish media for his golfing habit - and the player himself has admitted the sport is his one true habit.

Indeed, such is Bale’s links to the sport that he has been nicknamed ‘The Golfer’ by his Madrid teammates - another stick the Spanish media has used to him.

However, the 30-year-old has won four Champions League titles at Madrid since his 2013 switch from Tottenham but was close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning this summer.

Bale’s current deal at Madrid runs through to 2022 and was signed in 2016.