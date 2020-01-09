NEWS
Thursday January 9 2020
Espanyol want Real Betis winger Cristian Tello
By Colin Millar

Espanyol are hopeful of signing Real Betis winger Cristian Tello this month, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Formerly of Fiorentina and Porto, the former Barcelona winger - who scored 20 goals in his stint at the Camp Nou - is said to be happy with his role at Betis, but he may yet move on.

This season, Tello has only started in the first two league games - against Valladolid and Barcelona - and against Granada, while he has netted just one La Liga goal across 434 minutes this campaign.

The Spaniard joined Betis in a €4m deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 but the Blaugrana own 50% of his future transfer fee, should he leave Los Verdiblancos.

Midfielder Javi Garcia and wing-back Francis Guerrero will also be allowed to depart Betis this month while Victor Camarasa and Antonio Sanabria - both out on loan - may be sold permanently.  

