Real Madrid: Jesus Vallejo wanted by Granada, Leganes

By Colin Millar

Leganes and Granada are among the teams hopeful of landing Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on loan, report Marca.

It had been reported by Diario AS a fortnight ago that Madrid were ‘worried’ by the defender’s lack of minutes at Wolverhampton Wanderers and would loan the defender out elsewhere.

The central defender joined the Premier League club on a season-long loan arrangement this summer but has not played since the end of October, a run stretching 11 games.

The 22-year-old is said to have a very bright future in the game with officials at Los Blancos excited by his potential but worried that he is not enjoying enough first-team football.

Alongside the two La Liga clubs, it is said that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt - where Vallejo previously played on loan - are also interested.

“Jesus Vallejo is going, because he wants to play,” said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “He’s a young, talented player that we brought here with high expectations, but it didn’t work out.

“So it’s time for him to go and find a club where he can play and keep on progressing because the talent is there.

“Now we look ‘why?’ but we don’t have so much time so we move forward.

“When things don’t work out, you have to look at yourself as a coaching staff ‘how can you make thngs work for the best?’

“Sometimes, you just don’t have time and it’s two parts – you the player, the club – all these things.”

Nuno added: “It’s not instinct. It’s based on reality. He had moments that he played, he had moments he performed well and some moments he didn’t perform so well.

“That’s the case of Vallejo. Clearly it didn’t work out.”

The report details how the English club were carefully chosen by the Spanish giants due to their ambitions, participation in European football and, crucially, commitments to playing Vallejo.

Madrid renewed the defender’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu before sanctioning his short-term departure to English football as a commitment to their belief in his potential.

It is added by the report that Madrid have similar concerns on goalkeeper Andriy Lunin not playing on loan at Real Valladolid.