Done deal: Espanyol sign Benfica striker Raul de Tomas

By Colin Millar

Espanyol have completed the signing of Benfica striker Raul de Tomas on a six-and-a-half year contract, the club have confirmed.

It was reported on Tuesday in Cadena Cope that the two clubs were close to agreeing a €20m deal for the Spanish striker while Diario AS say that is the fee plus a further €2.5m in variables.

De Tomas joined Lisbon giants Benfica from Real Madrid in the summer in a €20m switch but hasn’t scored a league goal for the club, for whom he has made just seven appearances in the competition.

The 25-year-old netted 14 La Liga goals in 32 starts on loan at Rayo Vallecano this season but it was not enough to save the side from relegation back to the second tier.

Indeed the player, who was out on loan from Real Madrid for four successive seasons, had scored a total of 59 goals across loan spells with Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo.

Espanyol sit at the foot of La Liga and have struggled for goals this campaign - no player has netted more than twice in the league this campaign.

On Tuesday, Estadio Deportivo reported that Sevilla were interested in signing de Tomas to replace the outgoing Moanes Dabbour, who has joined Hoffenheim.