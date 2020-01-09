China offer for Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico

By Colin Millar

Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico has received an offer from the Chinese Super League on a January move, report ABC de Sevilla.

The report adds that the central defender - who is out of contract this summer - has a preference for extending his deal with the Andalusian club but depending on the financial incentive he may move on.

The Cascais-native started his career at Sporting CP - where he became captain before having spells with AEL Limassol and Reading, before joining Sevilla in 2013.

Indeed, Sporting CP are another club interested in signing the experienced defender alongside two clubs from Turkey, the report continues.

Carrico has made 12 first-team appearances under Julen Lopetegui this season - 11 as a starter - and continues to be a key dressing room presence.

The 32-year-old is the longest-serving player in the club’s squad following the summer departure of Nico Pareja to Mexican club Atlas in the summer of 2018.