Brentford in for Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor

By Colin Millar

English Champoniship club Brentford want to sign Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor, currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old has made just three league starts for the Istanbul-based giants this season and is said to be available for transfer once again this month, as outlined by Sky Sports.

The Turkey international became Celta’s club record signing when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in a €14m deal in 2017, but now looks set to leave this year.

Mor struggled to adapt to Spanish football with just eight La Liga starts across his two campaigns at the Galician club, and he has been beset by a number of disciplinary issues off the pitch.

Born in Denmark to a Turkish father and a Turkish-Albanian mother, the winger joined Borussia Dortmund from Nordsjælland in the summer of 2016 but his career has subsequently failed to kick on from that point.

Mor has 15 caps for Turkey, scoring one goal.