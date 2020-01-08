Joao Felix must 'feel emotion' of Atletico Madrid - Simeone

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hinted star forward Joao Felix needs to ‘experience the club with heart and emotion’.

The Portugal international has gone 659 minutes without scoring nor providing an assist in La Liga following his club record €126m switch from Benfica this summer.

The struggles of Felix are coupled with an injury to striker Diego Costa - exacerbating the summer arrival’s patchy form, while Atleti have struggled in front of goal generally this season.

Simeone was quizzed about Felix’s form ahead of Thursday’s Spanish Supercopa match against Barcelona, where he will once more be looking to end his drought.

“Every player has a different personality, every player needs a different amount of time to settle,” Simeone explained to reporters when asked about the Portuguese player, as cited by Marca.

“We try to succeed in getting every signing to experience Atletico with a lot of heart and emotion, because apart from their talent they need to be committed and dedicated.

“When the passion of playing for Atletico comes to them, things come naturally to everyone, just like with Savic when he arrived and Koke.

“I don't speak of individuals, but of the way of living the football that we have had at this club for a long time.”

Felix has found the net just twice in 15 La Liga appearances for Los Rojiblancos this season and has been able to register just one assist.

He has fared between for Simeone’s side in cup competitions this season - netting twice in three Champions League starts while Atleti have won their last four games in all competitions.