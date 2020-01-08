Barcelona: Manchester United rival Inter for Arturo Vidal

By Colin Millar

Arturo Vidal looks set to leave Barcelona this month and Manchester United are now hopeful of signing the midfielder, report Corriere della Sera.

Vidal is said to have an ongoing dispute with the Blaugrana over an unpaid amount of €2.4m, while his agent is now planning to sue the club.

The Chilean International’s lawyers have filed a complaint to Spain's player's union (AFE) which are said to be in relation to appearance bonuses, and comes amid Vidal’s unhappiness with his lack of playing time.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate a January transfer and Inter have been strongly linked - the Milanese giants also signed the agent’s client and fellow Chile international Alexis Sanchez recently.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just four matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

“In contractual situations there's always a difference of opinion and the issue will be resolved internally,” Valverde explained to reporters ahead of last weekend’s derby clash at Espanyol, in which Vidal netted.

“We all know Arturo here, he is the same as always and that's that, I don't see any problem. I don't think this will have any impact on the pitch and that's all I'm concerned with. He's training well at the moment.”

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but fear the player will leave for Inter.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport last month reiterated Inter boss Antonio Conte has highlighted the central midfield area for strengthening this coming window.