Barcelona make €6m offer for Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have made an offer of €6m for Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes of Palmeiras, report Globoesporte.

The 21-year-old only joined the club a year ago in a €3.5m deal from Botafogo but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division last month.

Botafogo still retain 25% of the player’s economic rights which may complicate or slow down the deal - as they would have to give the green light to any move.

Fernandes has a contract with Palmeiras until 2023 and has played just 12 matches with the club - of which only six have been starts - but the Blaugrana are said to have been tracking his signature for years.

Indeed, the Catalan giants have often invested heavily in Brazilian football - they signed Neymar from Santos back in 2013 and in more recent times have landed Arthur Melo (Gremio) and Yerry Mina (also from Palmeiras).

The report does not clarify what role Barcelona believe Fernandes could carry out for the Blaugrana, or indeed if he would be loaned back to the Brazilian side.