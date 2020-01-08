Done deal: Getafe sign Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo on loan

By Colin Millar

Getafe have completed the loan signing of Nigerian international Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City, the club have confirmed.

Etebo has joined Los Azulones on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign, while the Madrid-based club will also have an option to sign him permanently.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas had requested to club president Angel Torres to land a central midfielder after Markel Bergara announced to the club his desire to retire due to the multitude of injuries he has suffered.

24-year-old Etebo previously has played in La Liga - representing Las Palmas 14 times in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, although he was unable to prevent their relegation at the time.

The midfielder had been on loan in the Canary Islands from Portuguese side Feirense, before subsequently joining Stoke in the summer of 2018 for €7.2m following representing Nigeria at the World Cup.

However, Etebo started just eight league games this campaign and Stoke - struggling in England’s second tier - needed to reduce their wage bill.