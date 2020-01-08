Darko Kovacevic victim of shooting outside Athens home

By Colin Millar

Former Real Sociedad forward Darko Kovacevic is out of danger after being the victim of a shooting outside his home in Athens.

As outlined by Marca, citing Greek newspaper Ta Nea, two men ambushed the 46-year-old outside his residence and aimed gunfire in his direction - but none of the bullets hit the Serbian.

Kovacevic is said to have hurt himself while moving to the ground to avoid being struck by the bullets, while the assailants sped off in the belief that they had hit him.

The former striker is said to have suffered injuries to his wrist and leg during the attack but none were serious, while the car used in the attack was later found to have been burned out.

A quick and powerful striker, with good movement, technique, and an eye for goal, Kovacevic’s key attributes were his strength and aerial ability, while he is the current sports director of the Serbian football association.

He netted 107 goals across two spells with La Real while also representing Sheffield Wednesday, Lazio and Juventus during his playing career.