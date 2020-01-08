NEWS
Wednesday January 8 2020
Real Betis move to sign Argentina international Guido Rodriguez
By Colin Millar

Real Betis have travelled to Mexico to complete a deal for Argentina international Guido Rodriguez from club side America.

Both Marca and Diario de Sevilla report that the club have sent a delegation to conclude the deal, having also dealt with the club a year ago to land Mexican forward Diego Lainez in a €14m deal.

Mexican outlet Record recently reported that Betis had a €6m bid turned down but were confident on a January deal.

The midfielder has become a regular under Argentine national boss Lionel Scaloni and has also attracted interest from Lazio and Getafe.

It is said that his club, America of Mexico, want to hold out for €10m for the player but his contract is expiring this summer and may be forced to settle for a fee below that figure.

Betis are said to be holding open the option of landing the 25-year-old on a free transfer this summer and may even have already agreed personal terms, as he is now free to talk to other clubs.

A report in Marca last month outlined how the player was a target for Betis after concluding the loan arrival of Carles Alena from Barcelona.

The former River Plate and Tijuana midfielder has won nine caps for Argentina.

