Liverpool offer new contract to Pedro Chirivella

By Colin Millar

Liverpool are considering offering Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella a new contract, report Sky Sports News.

Earlier this week, Diario AS reported that the player wants to return to Spain to play regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old played in Sunday’s 1-0 victory for the Reds in the FA Cup Third Round victory against Merseyside neighbours Everton, while he has also played in the EFL Cup this season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The defensive midfielder spent nine years in the youth setup at Valencia before joining the English giants as a 16-year-old, and he has risen through the ranks at Anfield since.

Between 2016 and 2018 he enjoyed regular first-team football in Eredivisie in the Netherlands across spells with Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II, while a 2019 loan move to Spanish second tier side Extremadura broke down.

The Spanish club blamed Liverpool for sending the documentation over late following the agreement of a deal, while now it is claimed the former Spain Under-17 youth international could be on his way to La Liga in the near future.