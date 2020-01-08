Chelsea willing to sell wing-back Marcos Alonso

By Colin Millar

Chelsea are willing to sell wing-back Marcos Alonso with Inter the most prominent club interested, report the Telegraph.

It follows a similar report from Calciomercato last month which claimed the Milanese giants are keen on the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old is said to have been lined up by the Serie A club having fallen behind Emerson Palmeri in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Previous reports have linked Alonso with a summer move to Real Madrid but they have signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon, while Atletico Madrid - who showed plenty of interest before deciding the asking price was too high - landed Renan Lodi to replace Filipe Luis.

Alonso is viewed as a set-piece specialist and offers a goal threat but it is questionable if the West London club will sanction his exit.

Alonso came through Real Madrid’s La Fabrica youth system but did not make the grade in the first-team and has since represented several clubs, joining Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016.

The former Bolton Wanderers player has been capped on three occasions by the Spanish national team but has started just five league games this season.