Malaga suspend Coach Victor Sanchez over explicit video

By Colin Millar

Spanish second division club Malaga have suspended Coach Victor Sanchez after a video was leaked showing sexually explicit content.

The former Real Madrid midfielder and Spain international, was shown indecently exposing himself on camera whilst wearing a Malaga training top.

“Based on the recently discovered events that have not yet been verified, Málaga CF immediately suspends Coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” read a Malaga statement.

“We will expand the information once the facts are clarified.”

Sanchez was appointed by the Costa del Sol club in April and maintained their status as a second division club despite huge financial constraints and off-field chaos.

He had been out of work for two years after leaving the dugout at Real Betis in May 2017 and had released a statement earlier on Tuesday claiming that he was the victim of harassment and extortion.

“I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions. Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Sanchez was most well known for a seven-season long playing stint at Deportivo La Coruna and over 11 seasons, he amassed 49 goals in La Liga across 350 matches.

He has also had managerial stints at Depor and Greek giants Olympiakos while his Malaga side currently lie 16th in Spain’s Segunda division.