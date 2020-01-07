Espanyol move to land Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez

By Colin Millar

Espanyol have triggered the €10m release clause of Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez ahead of a January transfer, say Cadena Cope.

The report says that the Catalan club will double the wages of the 32-year-old and offering him a three-year deal, with the player said to be considering the move.

Angel has scored 38 goals for Los Azulones since joining from Real Zaragoza in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer, proving somewhat of a scoring revelation since.

The Spaniard helped propel Getafe into Europe this season and he has netted three times in four starts in the Europa League this campaign.

The striker has netted 105 league goals across his career in Spanish football to date and has eight in just six La Liga starts to date this season for Jose Bordalas’s side.

Espanyol sit at the foot of La Liga and have struggled for goals this campaign - no player has netted more than twice in the league this campaign.