Sevilla look to Benfica striker Raul de Tomas

By Colin Millar

Sevilla have identified Benfica striker Raul de Tomas as a January replacement for the outbound Moanes Dabour, say Estadio Deportivo.

Israeli international Dabour has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in a €12m deal after not starting a league game for the Andalusians since his summer switch from RB Salzburg.

De Tomas joined Lisbon giants Benfica from Real Madrid in the summer in a €20m switch but hasn’t scored a league goal for the club, for whom he has made just seven appearances in the competition.

The 25-year-old netted 14 La Liga goals in 32 starts on loan at Rayo Vallecano this season but it was not enough to save the side from relegation back to the second tier.

Indeed the player, who was out on loan from Real Madrid for four successive seasons, had scored a total of 59 goals across loan spells with Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo.

The summer departures of Wissan Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia have left Sevilla devoid of any huge goal threat - with Luuk de Jong and Javier Hernandez failing to replicate their levels of goal output.

Dabour made just nine first-team appearances for Sevilla - playing for just 24 minutes across three La Liga substitute showings - and scored three goals.

Real Valladolid and Espanyol are said to be among the others clubs interested in signing de Tomas.