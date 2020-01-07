Luka Modric staying at Real Madrid despite MLS approaches

By Colin Millar

Midfielder Luka Modric is staying at Real Madrid despite receiving approaches from three MLS clubs, according to ESPN FC.

It follows a report in The Athletic, which claims the 2018 Ballon d’Or has already held discussions over a possible move to MLS side D.C. United, while ESPN say Inter Miami and Atlanta United are two others clubs to have made an approach, but these have not advanced.

Back in November, Diario AS reported, via El Chiringuito, that the midfield maestro is a primary transfer target of Inter Miami - the American club owned by David Beckham, who have also been linked to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

However, the Croatian midfielder has 18 months remaining on his current contract in the Spanish capital and reportedly does not want to exit.

A report in Marca in July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

Modric could join an MLS side as a franchise player for the 2020 season, although the player will almost certainly not be allowed to leave the Spanish capital until the end of their current campaign.

34-year-old Modric was the Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 but has been linked with an exit from Madrid since, with Inter strongly linked.

The Croatian has started just eight La Liga games this campaign.