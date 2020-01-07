Lyon want Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi

By Colin Millar

Lyon have identified Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi as a key transfer target, according to a report in Spain.

The possible departure of striker Moussa Dembele alongside an injury to Memphis Depay has ensured the Ligue 1 club are keen to bolster their attacking options this month.

According to fichajes.net, Toko Ekambi is on the radar of Lyon and they want to bring the player back to the French top-flight.

The Cameroon international striker joined the Yellow Submarine in an €18m deal from Angers in the summer of 2018, and he has netted an impressive 23 goals in 53 first-team appearances for the club.

Villarreal are said to be keen to reject any approaches as they see the Paris-born striker as a key player for the club, along with his fellow strike partner Gerard Moreno.

Carlos Bacca is an alternative at the Ceramica Stadium while there is said to be the possibility that Cedric Bakambu returns to the club from China.