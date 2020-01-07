Real Madrid and Getafe agree Brahim Diaz loan, but player says no

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid and Getafe have agreed a loan deal for playmaker Brahim Diaz, but the player is refusing to leave Los Blancos.

A report in Marca says that an agreement has been reached between the clubs and whilst Madrid are pushing the player towards Los Azulones, he is insisting that he wants to fight for a first-team spot.

“We have asked for Brahim from Florentino,” Getafe president Angel Torres has said, as cited by Diario AS.

“Florentino told me that for them, yes, if the boy wants to...but it seems that the player does not want to leave Madrid for now, so let's see.”

The Malaga native joined Los Blancos in a €15m deal from Manchester City in January but a report in Marca from November suggested he now may find himself surplus to requirements.

A report in Cadena Ser from the same time said Rayo Vallecano - currently in the second tier - made an approach for the player but he did not wish to leave.

The 20-year-old missed the majority of Madrid’s pre-season with a hamstring injury before suffering a fresh setback in late August with an abdominal injury.

Brahim featured in 11 matches last season - starting four of the last five - after his January switch from City and appears to have a bright future in the game.

The player’s father has since become his agent and it had appeared that his long-term future lies in Madrid, although he has yet to be afforded more first-team opportunities this season - playing just 23 minutes in La Liga to date.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek have both been strongly linked with transfers to Madrid, which would further limit Brahim’s opportunities.