NEWS
Tuesday January 7 2020
Official: Sevilla striker Moanes Dabour joins Hoffenheim
By Colin Millar

Sevilla have sold striker Moanes Dabour to Hoffenheim with the Israeli never making a start in La Liga for the club.

Dabour was a €15m summer arrival at the Andalusian club from Red Bull Salzburg having thrived for the Austrian club, with expectations high in La Liga.

The striker notched up a hugely impressive 66 goals across the last two campaigns for the Austrian club including 12 strikes in 14 appearances in European football last season.

However, Los Rojiblancos have a number of attacking options in their squad including Nolito and Munir El Haddadi, alongside Luuk de Jong and Javier Hernandez - who also arrived this summer.

Dabour made just nine first-team appearances for Sevilla - playing for just 24 minutes across three La Liga substitute showings - and scored three goals.

On Monday, Canal Sur radio are reporting that Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are close to completing his signing with a reported fee in the region of €11m, with an announcement confirmed by Sevilla on Tuesday.

Sevilla were keen to sell so that they can sign in January - with attacking options Chimy Ávila (Osasuna), Mariano (Real Madrid) and Raúl de Tomás (Benfica) all under consideration.

