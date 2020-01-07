Real Madrid consider play swap for Man United star Paul Pogba

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are said to be considering offering first-team squad players plus cash in order to land Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month said that despite Zinedine Zidane insisting on his signature, club president Florentino Perez would not sanction a bid in excess of €50m for the Manchester United midfielder.

That followed a report in ESPN which highlighted how club president Perez and senior officials are not keen on a move for the Frenchman - whose valuation they view as excessive - and would prefer to pursue other midfield targets.

A fresh report from The Sun now claims Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are players who could be used in a theoretical swap deal.

Such a deal would be riddled with complications and indeed, the report appears fanciful as there are major complications for any player leaving Los Blancos, including salary demands.

A similar report from El Desmarque in October stated that Madrid are prepared to make a landmark offer for Pogba in which they will also include forward Bale, whose long-term future at the club has been under scrutiny.

The emergence of Fede Valverde in Madrid’s side is said to be further dissuading the club from moving for Pogba, who has long been linked with a move with his compatriot Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than two years remaining, it is now entering a critical stage.

Pogba - who has not started a match since September - could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.

It has been previously been suggested that United decide to cash in on their star midfielder - and would reportedly be willing to sell for €150m - in order to generate reinvestment in other areas of their squad.