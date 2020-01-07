Barcelona want Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes

By Colin Millar

Barcelona are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras, according to Globoesporte.

The 21-year-old only joined the club a year ago in a €3.5m deal from Botafogo but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division last month.

Fernandes has a contract with Palmeiras until 2023 and has played just 12 matches with the club - of which only six have been starts - but the Blaugrana are said to have been tracking his signature for years.

Indeed, the Catalan giants have often invested heavily in Brazilian football - they signed Neymar from Santos back in 2013 and in more recent times have landed Arthur Melo (Gremio) and Yerry Mina (also from Palmeiras).

The report does not mention specifics of any potential fee involved in the transfer nor does it clarify what role Barcelona believe Fernandes could carry out for them, or indeed if he would be loaned back to the Brazilian side.