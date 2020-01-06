Sevilla striker Moanes Dabour set for Hoffenheim

By Colin Millar

Sevilla are set to sell striker Moanes Dabour this January with the Israeli yet to start a league match for the club.

Dabour was a €15m summer arrival at the Andalusian club from Red Bull Salzburg having thrived for the Austrian club, with expectations high in La Liga.

The striker notched up a hugely impressive 66 goals across the last two campaigns for the Austrian club including 12 strikes in 14 appearances in European football last season.

However, Los Rojiblancos have a number of attacking options in their squad including Nolito and Munir El Haddadi, alongside Luuk de Jong and Javier Hernandez - who also arrived this summer.

Now Canal Sur radio are reporting that Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are close to completing his signing with a reported fee in the region of €11m.

Sevilla are keen to sell so that they can sign in January - with attacking options Chimy Ávila (Osasuna), Mariano (Real Madrid) and Raúl de Tomás (Benfica) all under consideration.