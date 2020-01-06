Sergio Rico: I want PSG stay

By Colin Millar

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico has confirmed he wants to make his loan move from Sevilla to Paris-Saint Germain permanent.

The Spaniard is on loan in the French capital until the end of the current campaign and is primarily a back-up to Keylor Navas, who was signed on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer.

However, he did play against Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France this weekend - his fourth senior appearance for the club, for whom he has played just once in Ligue 1.

“Yes I would love to stay here permanently,” Rico explained, as cited by L’Equipe.

“PSG are one of the best clubs in the world.”

Rico’s contract at Sevilla expires in the summer of 2021 and it is said that while PSG want a permanent deal, they believe their €10m option to sign the player is excessive - as recently outlined by El Mundo Deportivo.

In this context, they are willing to negotiate with the Andalusian club for the goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, but he was unable to stop their relegation from the top-flight in England.

Rico has only played one match for Thomas Tuchel’s side this campaign - a 2-1 victory over Brest - but the French giants believe he represents a good number two goalkeeper for their squad.

Alphonso Areola is currently on a season-long loan deal with Real Madrid from the Parisians.