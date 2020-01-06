Bayern Munich approach Real Madrid for Achraf Hakimi

By Colin Millar

Bayern Munich have approached Real Madrid over a possible transfer for defender Achraf Hakimi, according to Marca.

It is said that the German champions value the versatility of the player - who is primarily a right-back - as he can play in midfield roles alongside any position across the defence.

It follows a report from Diario Sport that Borussia Dortmund - where the Moroccan is currently on loan - are determined to extend their ownership of the player.

The defender arrived in Germany on a two-year long loan deal in the summer of 2018 and is now entering the final months of that arrangement.

The full-back had represented the Bundesliga title challengers 28 times last season and was largely very impressive before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March.

He has once again return to action this season and has appeared in 26 games since the summer including a starring performance in November’s 3-2 win over Inter in the Champions League - where he netted twice.

The player told Cadena Ser in November, as cited by Diario AS, that he would prefer a return to the Spanish capital: “Return to Madrid? Why not? Madrid is my home and I grew up there. I am in Borussia until the end of the season and then we'll see.”

Hakimi, 21, has already amassed 22 caps for Morocco, including all three group matches at last summer’s World Cup.