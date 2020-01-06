Rennes confirm approach for Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

By Colin Millar

Rennes president Olivier Letang has confirmed the club have received approaches for in-demand midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has started 16 of 18 league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs linked.

Madrid sent two senior scouts to evaluate Camavinga playing against Amiens in December, reported Diario AS with L'Equipe claiming that Madrid were seriously monitoring the teenager who has enjoyed a breakthrough year in France.

“Yes, some clubs (outside France) have approached us, but none in Ligue 1,” Letang told TF1's Telefoot.

“We want to keep him today and for 10 years.”

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes' system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.

He celebrated his 17th birthday in November and Madrid officials are said to be considering his incorporation into their Castilla side.