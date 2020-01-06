Flamengo star Reinier: Real Madrid? Let's wait

By Colin Millar

Flamengo rising star Reinier has cooled reports that he has already agreed to join Real Madrid this month: “Let’s wait.”

Reports over the weekend claimed a €30m deal was essentially done after Marca said Los Blancos were confident of beating Barcelona and Manchester City to the player.

“Let’s wait,” replied Reinier when training with Brazil’s Under-23 team, as cited by Diario AS.

It follows a report in Diario AS from November that Atletico Madrid were in ‘advanced negotiations’ for the player while El Mundo Deportivo initially reported Barcelona were also keen.

The 17-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo - who won the Copa Libertadores this year along with the Brazilian top-flight - earlier this year, but he already has six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier has a reported termination clause of 70 million dollars (approximately €62m) at the Brazilian giants but clubs are said to be confident in being able to reduce this drastically in a theoretical transfer.

Despite not being known widely outside of Brazil, there is said to be a high level of confidence in the nation that Reinier is set to be a star and will command a transfer fee of at least €50m.

Image via Diario AS