Rodrigo Moreno to miss Valencia's Supercopa clash with Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Valencia have confirmed that striker Rodrigop Moreno will miss their Spanish Supercopa trip to Saudi Arabai next week.

The Spanish international suffered a sprained knee in their final game of 2019, in a 1-1 draw away at Real Valladolid, and he was subsequently omitted from the match day squad for their 1-0 against Eibar this weekend.

Manager Albert Celades had hinted prior to the visit of Eibar, that the 28-year old could be fit in time to join the squad on the plane to the Middle East, however, Los Che have now released an official statement confirming his absence.

But despite the negative news on Moreno, Celades did confirm that Jasper Cillessen would be fit to travel, but Goncalo Guedes is not yet ready for a first team comeback.

Valencia face Real Madrid in a semi final clash on January 8th in Jeddah, before a potential clash with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final on January 12th.