Barcelona eye move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona could make a late January move for AC Milan centre back Alessio Romagnoli as they look to bolster their defensive options.

French U20 international Jean-Clair Todibo has been widely linked with a move to the San Siro in the coming weeks, after a disappointing two years at Barcelona, and Romagnoli could be heading in the opposite direction.

According to reports from Sky Sports, via Be Soccer, Barcelona are willing to allow Todibo to join the Serie A side, but they want Romagnoli included as part of the deal to avoid being short of cover in defence.

The Italian international has been a regular for the Rossoneri since his first team breakthrough in 2015, however Stefano Pioli has played him in all 17 of the club's Serie A games so far this season, and they are likely to demand a player plus cash deal.

If Romagnoli does trade places with Todibo, he could represent a shrewd piece of business for Ernesto Valverde, as he would remain eligible for the knockout stages of the Champions League in February.

And the 23-year old would provide back up to regular centre back pairing Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, alongside Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo in 2020.