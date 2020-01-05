Everton 'confident' of securing James Rodriguez loan deal

By Feargal Brennan

Everton are set to launch an ambitious bid to sign out of favour Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on a six month loan deal.

New Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has been promised a sizeable transfer budget, in both January, and in the summer transfer market, by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

And the former Los Blancos manager is confident of securing a deal for the Colombian international, according to reports in UK newspaper the Daily Mirror, before the end of the month.

Ancelotti has already worked with 28-year old, during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and during his two year loan spell at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

However, Rodriguez has struggled to nail down a first team place following his return to Spain this summer, and despite Zinedine Zidane's initial optimism over his future at the club, he is now open to an exit for the former AS Monaco man.

Everton are likely to offer the loan deal as an ice breaker to Real Madrid, where they would look to cover a percentage of his wages until the end of the current campaign.

From there, the Blues would have a purchase option of around €20M, with his contract in the Spanish capital due to expire in June 202