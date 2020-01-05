Real Madrid plot summer move for Timo Werner

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid are weighing up a shock summer move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to reports in England and Spain.

The German international has been linked with a move to one of Europe's powerhouses, after scoring 84 goals in 138 appearances across all comeptitions in the last four seasons in Germany.

Premier League side Liverpool had looked to be the front runners for his signature, however, reports in El Desmarque claim that Zinedine Zidane is in line to make a summer bid of €80M for the 23-year old.

That price has been inflated by the fact that Werner signed a new contract at the club in 2019, however if a substantial enough offer comes in, they are likely to consider a sale.

The report adds that Zidane has grown frustrated with Luka Jovic so far this season, with the Serbian international struggling for form and fitness following his big money summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

And a report from UK newspaper the Daily Star develops the rumour, by claiming that Zidane is willing to offer a player plus cash deal to persuade Leipzig to part ways with the star man, and allow Jovic to return to the Bundesliga.