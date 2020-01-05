Ever Banega linked with Saudi Arabia move

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega could potentially swap La Liga for Saudi Arabia as part of an audacious January transfer.

The Argentina international has so far stalled on signing a contract extension with Julen Lopetegui's side, with his current deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan set to expire in June.

The former Valencia man is reportedly holding out for a two year deal, but the club have so far only offered a further twelve months to the 31-year old, who has made over 200 appearances for the club across two spells.

The contract stand off means that Banega is free to sign for a non-La Liga side in January, without the need for a transfer free, as he is already into the final six months of his contract.

Banega was reportedly keen to return to Argentina and his boyhood club Boca Juniors, however according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, there has been no movement from Miguel Angel Russo's side.

That has now apparently opened the door for Saudi side Al Ahli, who are looking to offer Banega a bumper two year contract in the Middle East.