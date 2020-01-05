La Liga to denounce Espanyol abuse of Gerard Pique

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga will publicly condemn the abuse of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique by Espanyol fans in this weekend's derby clash.

Ernesto Valverde's sdie were held to a 2-2 draw at the RCDE Stadium, thanks to a late goal from Chinese international Wu Lei, in Abelardo Fernandez's first game in charge of their Catalan neighbours.

However the game was once again marred by chanting from the home fans, aimed at Pique, despite calls for respect from both managers in the media, prior to the game.

The 32-year old informed referee Carlos del Cerro Grande of the insults being aimed at him throughout the game, with some comments aimed at his wife Shakira and infant son.

However the referee opted not to include this in his post match report to the league's disciplinary authorities, however according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, both La Liga and the RFEF have been made aware of the incidents.

The pair are expected to make a statement early next week criticising those Espanyol fans that insulted Pique, with the club also likely to receive a fine.

The former Spanish international has frequently been subjected to abuse from Espanyol fans before, and the club were fined €24,000 back in 2016 for a similar incident at their home ground.