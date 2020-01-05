Reinier Jesus: Real Madrid move not confirmed

By Feargal Brennan

Flamengo attacker Reinier Jesus has denied that he has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

The 17-year old has been widely linked with a move to La Liga in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid reportedly leading the chase to sign him, ahead of rivals Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and PSG.

However the player himself has been quoted in Marca, as saying that the situation was unresolved and that he 'wait and see' what happened with regard to his future at Flamengo and a possible move to Europe.

His comments were also echoed by another report in Marca, which quoted Castilla manager Raul as stating that he was unaware of a deal already being completed by the club.

Reinier is currently away on international duty with the Brazilian U23 squad, ahead of their pre-Olympic tournament in Colombia, as they look to secure qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Andre Jardine's side face Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay in the competition's group stage, with a potential knockout stage against two of Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela and Ecuador.

And Reinier, who is yet to be capped at U23 level, is joined in the La Selecao squad by highly rated Bundesliga-based pair Paulinho and Matheus Cunha.