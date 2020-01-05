Giovani Lo Celso set for permanent Tottenham move

By Feargal Brennan

Tottenham are set to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move a permanent one during the January transfer market, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentina international joined Spurs in the summer as part of a season long loan deal from La Liga side Real Betis, with a 12-month fee of €16M, with purchase option included.

The initial deal includes a €40M clause to be played at the end of the season, however if Tottenham opted to make the deal permanent before the end of the month, a deal can be agreed for €32M.

However, if Tottenham qualify for the Champions League for the 2020-21 campaign, either via the Premier League or winning this season's competition, they will be obligated to pay the full price.

Real Betis have previously indicated they are open to Lo Celso moving on from the Estadio Benito Villamarin, and he has developed into a more important player under Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

After playing a bit part role under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, the 23-year old has now played in the last three Premier League games under the Portuguese boss.