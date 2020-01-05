Fabio Capello: Gareth Bale has lost focus at Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has criticised Gareth Bale for losing his focus as a professional footballer.

The Welsh international was strongly linked with a move away from the club in the summer, with Zinedine Zidane confirming he was available for transfer ahead of the new campaign.

However the ex Tottenham man opted to stay in the Spanish capital, but he has remained the subject of criticism during an injury disrupted start to the 2019-20 season, for off the pitch activities including regularly playing golf in his spare time.

"My impression is that football is not his priority anymore," Capello told an interview with the Daily Mail.

"Bale looks to me that he is distracted."

"I like him a lot as a player, and the qualities he has are excellent for modern football."

"But if you want to be a champion today, you have to be 100% attentive with your sporting life."

Capello, who won two La Liga titles with Real Madrid across two spells in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, declined to comment on whether or not the club should sell Bale, but added that the situation is an issue for Zidane.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Bale during the January transfer window, however he is set to be subjected to intense transfer speculation again in the summer.