Sevilla linked with Benfica striker Raul de Tomas

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla are reportedly eyeing a move for Benfica's Raul de Tomas as part of their hunt for a new striker in January.

Julen Lopetegui has been consistently linked with moves for attacking options in the coming weeks, after struggling for goals so far this season, after the summer departures of Wissan Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia.

Luuk De Jong, Rony Lopes, Munas Dabbur and Lucas Ocampos have all found it difficult to fill the void left by those two, and Lopetegui looks certain to make a signing to bolster their forward line.

Former Real Madrid man de Tomas has struggled to nail down a regular first team place in Portugal, after his summer move from Los Blancos, with no goals in seven appearances.

However, Lopetegui is confident that he can reignite the form he showed on loan with Rayo Vallecano during the 2018-19, where he netted 14 goals in Vallecas.

Negotiations are reportedly underway between the Portuguese side and Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo, with de Tomas' representative Jorge Mendes looking to broker a €20M deal to bring him back to Spain.