Hatem Ben Arfa linked with Almeria switch in January

By Feargal Brennan

Hatem Ben Arfa will be on the radar of Almeria boss Guti in the coming weeks according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

The former French international has been without a club since being released by Ligue 1 side Rennes in June 2019, and he has been linked with a number of clubs during the window.

However, he has yet to agree a deal with anyone, despite being available on a free transfer that is able to join a club outside of the restrictions of a transfer window.

The report states that negotiations are already underway between the Andalucian club and Ben Arfa's representatives, with a potential contract set to be signed in the coming weeks.

Former Real Madrid legend Guti has enjoyed a strong start to his first ever managerial position with Almeria, with just one defeat in his first nine games in charge, as they have moved up to second in the Segunda Division table.