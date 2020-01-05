Thomas Tuchel confident Edinson Cavani will remain at PSG

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid's hopes of signing Edinson Cavani in January have been dented, after PSG boss Thomas Tuchel called on him to stay in France.

The Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with a move to Diego Simeone's side in the coming weeks, after growing frustrated with his situation at the Ligue 1 giants this season.

However, according to a report in Goal.com, Tuchel told his weekly press conference that he was confident that the 32-year old would remain at the club, and see out his contract until June.

"It has been difficult for Edinson after picking up an injury."

"That meant he lost his rhythm, whilst other players were in good form in his position."

"But whilst he is here he must continue to prepare in the best way possible."

"I trust that he will stay with us, and I do not imagine anything else happening."

Cavani has endured an injury disrupted campaign so far in 2019-20, but even when he has been fit, Tuchel has opted to play Pablo Sarabia or Angel Di Maria alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite Tuchel's comments on a potential exit for the former SS Napoli striker, Atletico Madrid will maintain their interest in the coming weeks, with another offer set to be made by the end of the month.