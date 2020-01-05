Getafe push for Brahim Diaz loan signing from Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Getafe club president Angel Torres wants to bring Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

The Spanish U21 international has barely featured for Zinedine Zidane's side so far during the current campaign, with just 40 minutes of action across four games in all competitions.

Zidane has altered this view on the former Manchester City man, from wanting him to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer, to now being open to a potential exit in January.

And a potential move to the south of the Spanish capital looked to have accelerated following during the weekend clash between the two sides, after which Torres told an interview with Marca that he had discussed Diaz with Florentino Perez.

"I have spoken again to Florentino about the prospect of loaning Brahim."

"I have already asked him, and now I have reiterated that, as he is a player that the coach here likes."

"It wouldn't be a problem for Real Madrid, but at the moment it appears that the player wants to remain there."

"But he is a player that we like."

Torres was also asked about links between Getafe and Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, however he denied any potential move for the former Lyon attacker, stating that Brahim was the target.

Getafe could be in for a busy few weeks in the January transfer market, with reported Premier League interest in both Nemanja Maksimovic and Djene Dakonam.