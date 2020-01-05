Marc Cucurella denies racist abuse of Eder Miltao

By Feargal Brennan

Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied racially abusing Real Madrid's Eder Militao during their weekend clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The former Barcelona was involved in an altercation with the Brazilian international during the second half, when Militao reacted to a decision that went against the visitors.

Initial reports from Spanish TV commentators claimed that Cucurella had racially insulted Militao, with the former Porto man speaking to referee Jose Munuera, however Cucurella tweeted after the game that there was nothing racist about his actions.

"I want to make clear that at no time did I insult or belittle Militao."

"My words were 'cierra el p··· pico´ (sut your f****ing mouth)."

"Some people have mistaken the word pico (mouth) for mico (monkey)."

"I apologise for any offence caused, and this will be the only statement I will make on the incident."

Neither club, nor Militao, have commented on the incident at this stage, and there are no indications that there will be an official statement in the coming days.

Munuera did confirm that the incident was included in his official match report, although he offered no details of what he wrote, and the anticipated reaction from La Liga and the RFEF.