Reinier Jesus agrees €30 Real Madrid move

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid are set to complete the €30M transfer of Flamengo striker Reinier Jesus in the coming days.

Zinedine Zidane's side have been consistently linked with a move for the Brazilian forward, and according to reports in Marca this weekend, the 17-year old will sign for the La Liga giants on January 18th.

Real Madrid have reportedly delayed the confirmation of the move as they want to wait until the striker turns 18 on January 18th, in order to comply with FIFA regulations on the signing of underage players.

Flamengo look resigned to losing one of the hottest prospects in recent seasons, after his representatives insisted on lowering his release clause from €70M to €30M, in order to ensure he would be a realistic target for a European side.

If the deal is completed in time, Reinier will join up with Raul's Real Madrid Castilla side before the end of the month.